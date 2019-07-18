CHEAT SHEET
OMG
12 Israelis Arrested in Alleged Gang Rape of British Tourist in Cyprus Hotel
Twelve Israelis, some of whom are minors, were arrested on Wednesday in Cyprus for the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old U.K. tourist in her hotel. According to Haaretz, the court decided to continue holding the suspects for eight more days on Thursday, and the alleged victim is expected to undergo more medical tests. The suspects’ lawyer, Yaniv Habari, said police have extracted some of his clients’ DNA and did not say whether they denied the accusations. “We are talking here about young boys, minors,” he said. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the Israeli consul was “following the situation and is in contact” with the suspects. “We are trying to help them as much as we can, working according to the local authorities' instructions,” the consul, Yossef Wurmbrand, said.