12 People Shot and Injured at Baton Rouge Nightclub
‘SENSELESS ACT OF VIOLENCE’
A police investigation is underway after 12 people were injured at a Baton Rouge nightclub around 1:30 a.m., according to authorities. Several victims of the shooting at The Dior Bar and Lounge travelled to area hospitals in their own cars, while five were transported by emergency vehicles. Three are reportedly in critical condition, according to local station WAFB9. “The shooting that happened overnight at a local venue was a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked,” said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a statement. “I personally joined Chief Paul and members of the BRPD team overnight at the hospital. Law enforcement is actively investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice.” The Baton Rouge Police Department are still assessing motive, and have yet to release details about potential suspects.