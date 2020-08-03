CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
13 St. Louis Cardinals Players and Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus
OUTBREAK
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Seven players and six staffers for the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest outbreak in Major League Baseball. The team had traveled to Milwaukee to face the Brewers, but the series has now been postponed. Eight of the 13 team members who tested positive for the virus are experiencing mild symptoms, and all have been sent home. The remainder of the team is set to return to St. Louis on Wednesday. The Cardinals’ series versus the Detroit Tigers has been postponed, and their series versus the Chicago White Sox has been canceled. The team is set to restart play Friday versus the Chicago Cubs. The COVID-19 cases come after a major outbreak among the Miami Marlins last week.