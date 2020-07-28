CHEAT SHEET
Miami Marlins’ Season Paused After 18 Players Test Positive for Coronavirus
The Miami Marlins’ season has been temporarily paused after 18 members of the team tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement comes a day after Major League Baseball said the team’s outbreak would not derail the season. The Monday night games between the Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies, the Marlins’ most recent opponents, were canceled after news of the outbreak. The Washington Nationals, which had been scheduled to play the Marlins over the upcoming weekend, voted as a team Tuesday morning not to travel to Florida to face the Marlins.