13-Year-Old Boy Turns Himself in for Another Teen’s Murder, Cops Say
Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, surrendered to authorities Tuesday morning, after he allegedly shot and killed another boy he was playing video games with around 9:19 p.m. on Monday in Clairton, Pennsylvania. The victim, 13-year-old Chase Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Allegheny County Police. A witness said that they heard the middle schooler say “I’m sorry” and admit to shooting the teen before fleeing the scene. Rich-Cabbagestalk faces charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor. He is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting arraignment. “Due to a tragedy that occurred in our community Monday night, CCSD will be closed, Tuesday, January 17th,” the childrens’ school, Clairton Middle/High School, wrote in a statement. “Our condolences go out to all those involved.”