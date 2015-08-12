15.8M Fewer Uninsured Since 2013

A new report released Wednesday found that 29 million Americans were uninsured during the first three months of 2015—7 million fewer than the average for 2014. Overall, the number of people without health insurance has fallen by one-third since 2013, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. For Americans aged 18 to 64, the uninsured rate fell to 13 percent from January to March of this year from 16.3 percent in 2014. For people under the age of 65, the report found that the percentage of people with private insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace or state-based exchanges jumped to 9.7 million in the first three months of 2015 from 6.7 million in the last three months of 2014.