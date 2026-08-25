1,800 People Use Ropes to Relocate a Castle by Hand

The owner of a mansion used as Wayne Manor in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins movie could lose the property because of bats. Simon Halabi, an investor once valued at around $4.3 billion, has been told his Mentmore Towers in Buckinghamshire must prove that a bat ecologist has inspected the building to determine whether animals live in its roof. All bat species are protected under British law because of their dwindling numbers, meaning that any building where they could be nesting must be officially inspected before any renovation work takes place. Halabi purchased the sprawling manor owned by the Rothschild family in 1999, but its condition has since deteriorated and itrequires urgent repairs. If the owner of the manor does not prove that a so-called “bat survey” has been carried out within a month, the local council could ask the government to acquire the mansion, pending legal action. Henrietta Billings, director of Save Britain’s Heritage, has welcomed the push to carry out the “urgent and overdue repairs” on the sprawling building, which has stood since 1854. The manor has appeared in other films, including 2001’s The Mummy Returns and the Spice Girls’ 1998 music video for “Goodbye.”
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- 1‘Batman’ Manor Owner Could Lose It Over BatsTHE DARK KNIGHTMAREThe sprawling estate appears in the first film of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.
- 2Airport Worker Seriously Injured After Being Hit by JetRUNWAY CHAOSThe plane was grounded for hours after the incident.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 3Discovery Star Killed in Horrific Race Car AccidentLEGEND LOSTHis friends knew him as a drag-racing “legend.”
- 41,800 People Use Ropes to Relocate a Castle by HandFORT-FULLThey first moved it in 2015. Now it’s back home.
Shop with ScoutedWind Down With This Cannabis Brand's End-of-Summer SaleSLOW BURNTribeTokes is offering 20 percent off premium gummies, vapes, and more until the end of summer.
- 5Karoline Leavitt, 29, Flaunts Lavish Gifts From Husband, 61BOUGIE BIRTHDAYThe press secretary and her husband have a 32-year age gap.
- 6Meteorologist Reveals What Caused Viral Forecast MeltdownWEATHER... OR NOTAn attempt to mess with a co-anchor turned into a broadcast catastrophe.
- 7Rock Band's Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Highway PileupTOUR BUS TRAGEDYA person who stepped out of their car on the highway was killed by a Toyota sedan.
- 8‘Game of Thrones’ Star Replaces Actor in ‘Harry Potter’ ShowYOU KNOW EVERYTHINGIt will not be his first time playing the character.
Shop with ScoutedLearn How Your Body Reacts to Medications With This DNA TestIN THE GENESFind the right medications based on your DNA with ClarityX’s at-home test.
- 9Rock Star, 74, Reveals Devastating DiagnosisROCK AND RALLYThe musician’s bandmate says he is overwhelmed with medical expenses.
- 10NFL Team Owner Arrested in Prostitution BustOOPSHe has already been sentenced.
An airport worker has been seriously injured after being struck by a passenger jet as it prepared for takeoff in Canada. The unidentified marshaller was directing an Airbus A350 operated by French airline French Bee at Montreal-Trudeau Airport on Monday night when he fell and was hit by the aircraft, Radio Canada reported. A witness said passengers began screaming after the worker appeared to go underneath the moving plane. Emergency crews rushed to the scene before taking the injured worker to a hospital. Montreal police confirmed he suffered serious injuries but did not release further details. The plane, which was scheduled to fly from Montreal to Paris, was grounded for several hours after the incident. It eventually departed after midnight, more than six hours behind schedule, and landed in Paris at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. French Bee confirmed the accident and said it was under investigation. The airline added that it was cooperating with Canadian authorities and supporting those affected.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
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Chris “Block” Gordon, a seasoned drag racer and television personality known for his appearances on Discovery reality series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, was killed in a crash at an Ohio raceway on Saturday. KD Motorsports Park confirmed in a Facebook post that Gordon, 55, had died. “As most of you know by now, we had a devastating accident last night at the track involving our great friend and fellow racer, Chris ‘Block’ Gordon,” the post read. “Please keep his wife and family in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to mourn the loss of this good man.” The post said that medical personnel provided aid immediately after the crash and “exhausted all of their efforts at the time of the accident.” Gordon was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead Saturday night, according to WOWK. Gordon was a team leader on Street Outlaws representing South Carolina and was known for his signature 1979 Ford Fairmont, dubbed “Mayhem.”
1,800 People Use Ropes to Relocate a Castle by Hand
A 396-ton castle damaged in an earthquake has been dragged by ropes, rollers and 1,800 willing volunteers. The enormous team effort used a technique known as hikiya to move Hirosaki Castle in Japan’s Aomori prefecture more than six-and-a-half feet so that vital repairs could be completed to a damaged wall. “We had about 8,000 applications for the 1,800 slots over the last two days, roughly four times oversubscribed, so not everyone could participate,” Hirosaki City’s parks boss Kensuke Hayasaka told the Guardian. “Not only from the city, but from across Japan and overseas; a fair number from south-east Asia and from Europe and North America.” Volunteers shouted “so-re, so-re” as they heaved the huge keep over Saturday and Sunday, in what is the latest stage of work that has been ongoing since 2015. Last weekend’s work saw the castle returned to its original position after volunteers first pulled it 11 years ago to begin work on the damaged wall. “Because the keep is a nationally designated important cultural property, we didn’t take it apart,” Hayasaka said. “We’re using hikiya, a building-relocation method that has existed in Japan since ancient times.”
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If you’re already a cannabis user, you may already be familiar with TribeTokes, the cult-favorite, women-owned brand that emphasizes wellness in an industry saturated with additives and synthetic ingredients. Whether you’re already a fan of the premium brand or just looking for new ways to get buzzed without a hangover, now is the perfect time to stock up with the brand’s biggest sale of the summer: 20 percent off sitewide using the code SUMEMRSALE20.
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As some extra incentive, the sale also coincides with the final weeks of TribeTokes’ limited-edition Watermelon strain. Available as both a THCa disposable and cartridge, this summer exclusive won’t be back until next year.
Outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt showed off the luxurious birthday gifts her 61-year-old husband showered her with for her 29th birthday. In an Instagram Story posted Monday, Leavitt shared a photo of two Louis Vuitton gift boxes, a bouquet of white flowers, and three pink cards addressed to “Mom,” “Momma,” and “My Wife.” It’s unclear what the luxury-brand boxes contained. Leavitt and her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, married in January 2025 and have two children together. Donald Trump’s top spin doctor announced earlier this month that she would be leaving her post at the end of August to spend more time with her budding family. The president said on Truth Social that Leavitt would remain one of his “top outside advisers” after leaving his administration. “Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024,” the 80-year-old president wrote.
A routine weather segment turned into chaos after an on-air prank blew up in a broadcaster’s face, leaving him struggling to breathe through uncontrollable laughter on live television. On Monday, Maine’s WABI TV5 meteorologist Patrick Osborn came clean on air about the sabotage. He explained that he and a producer had been poking fun at anchor Josh Gabbard during a commercial break. “It was actually something that I was trying to prank Josh on that kind of backfired,” Osborn explained. “Zoe made the Charlie Brown kind of wa-wa-wa-wa-wa-wa sound on the phone. And so I pulled it up on a video in the weather center. I thought it was a five-second video... Turned out it was one of those hour-long compilations where it just periodically plays it every couple minutes.” Unaware, Osborn went live for his Sunday morning forecast. Roughly 20 seconds in, the audio started playing. He tried to contain himself, but when Gabbard returned to the studio and the sound played again, both anchors lost it. Osborn dissolved into squeaks and snorts before begging Gabbard to take over. Gabbard quipped, “Whatever happened to professionalism, Patrick?”
The tour bus for the 2000s rock band Buckcherry was involved in a fatal crash in South Carolina on Friday. A person who stepped out of their car on the highway was struck and killed by a Toyota sedan. None of the band members—Josh Todd, Stevie Dacanay, Billy Rowe, Kelly LeMieux or Francis Ruiz—were hurt. In a statement, the rockers confirmed their bus had been involved in the accident: “At approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning, Buckcherry’s tour bus was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on I-26 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.” It was unclear how the bus was involved in the multi-vehicle collision. “Tragically, authorities have confirmed that the collision that occurred ahead of our bus resulted in a fatality. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones of the person who lost their life,” the band wrote. Buckcherry is currently on its Roar Like Thunder tour. The band was traveling from their show in Asheville, North Carolina, at the time of the crash.
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will play Gilderoy Lockhart in Season 2 of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, replacing Nicholas Hoult, who left the role due to scheduling issues. This will not be Harington’s first time playing the character. He voiced Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, released late last year. While working on the audiobook, Harington revealed his love for the series. “I read it, and like so many generations, I was entranced, and then I was a huge fan all through my teenage years,” he said. “I think there’s a little bit of Gilderoy in all of us,” Harington said in the same featurette, remembering a time when he was younger and may have used his celebrity status to get into a French club. Lockhart, a major character in the second book, is a self-important, fame-hungry wizard whom Dumbledore recruits to teach Defence Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts. The season is slated to begin filming this fall.
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A GoFundMe has been launched to cover medical and living costs for guitarist Richard Lloyd, 74, from the rock band Television. The rocker was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of bile-duct cancer in March. Lloyd’s bandmate Sean Seymour created the fundraising page, writing that the musician, due to his cancer, cannot perform to earn money, and his wife, Sheila O’Keefe, has given up her job to be his full-time caretaker. “Like most working musicians, Richard is being overwhelmed by crushing medical expenses and the ongoing costs of simply getting through each month while he is unable to work.” According to Seymour, Lloyd has tumors in his liver and one near a major blood vessel, making surgery impossible. He has been in the ICU seven times for tumor-related complications. The GoFundMe has reached $48,000, more than half of its $80,000 goal. Punk legend Patti Smith confirmed to Rolling Stone she donated $5,000, “in gratitude for his musical contribution in Television and beyond, that inspired us all.”
San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has pleaded no contest to criminal charges after he was arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution. The 46-year-old, whose family is worth $8.5 billion, according to Forbes, was arrested Sunday morning in Ohio at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community in East Palestine and booked at Columbiana County Jail, according to a police report. The arrest comes as the result of collaboration between the East Palestine Police Department and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. He was convicted of possessing criminal tools, but prior to his no-contest plea, his other charge for engaging in prostitution was altered to a disorderly conduct charge. The judge sentenced him to one day in prison per charge, which were to be served concurrently. He also had to pay $150 for the disorderly conduct charge and $1,500 for the possession of criminal tools. York has been the 49ers’ CEO since 2008 and is the franchise’s majority shareholder. He grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, and has two sons, Jaxon and Brixton, with his wife, Danielle Belluomini.