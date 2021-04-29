Feds Arrest ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Josh Duggar
WHAT NOW?
Reality TV star Josh Duggar, whose molestation scandal brought 19 Kids and Counting to an end, was taken into custody Thursday and placed on a federal “hold,” according to reports. Federal authorities have yet to release the reason for why he’s behind bars, but local NBC News affiliate KNWA speculated that the arrest may be linked to a real estate lawsuit that Duggar lost last year. In late 2019, federal investigators raided a car dealership that is allegedly owned by Duggar. When KNWA asked police if the arrest was connected to the raid, Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson Bryan Cox said, “I do not dispute the information you’ve obtained. That is the location that we were. I can’t speak to the status of any ongoing investigation. But, I do not dispute that we were present at that specific address.” Duggar is set to appear before a judge on Friday, according to the station. In 2015, 19 Kids and Counting was canceled after allegations emerged that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter, as a teen. He later apologized, saying he “acted inexcusably,” and was never charged.