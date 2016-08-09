2 GOP Ex-EPA Officials Back Clinton, Say Trump ‘Ignorant of Science’

Read it at @jeneps
Two former Environmental Protection Agency administrators who worked under Republican presidents have endorsed Hillary Clinton, citing Donald Trump’s “profound ignorance of science.” According to Bloomberg Politics reporter Jennifer Epstein, William Ruckelshaus, who served as the EPA chief under both Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, and William K. Reilly, who led the agency under President George H.W. Bush, said they believe Republicans should be “shocked, outraged even” that the environmental progress ushered in by previous presidents “will be repudiated and rolled back by Trump.”