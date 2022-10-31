Sex Attacker Climbs Through Rutgers Residence’s Window Twice in 24 Hours
TERRIFYING
The New Brunswick Police Department is investigating after campus police said two women affiliated with Rutgers University were sexually assaulted at the same residence over the weekend, and a third was assaulted on Sunday a short walk away. At around 3 a.m. Saturday, an attacker took advantage of an open window at a residence on the school’s New Brunswick campus, and assaulted the first victim as she slept, leaving her injured. Then, around 2 a.m. Sunday—less than 24 hours later—a near-identical incident occurred when a man climbed through another open window and awoke a second victim while assaulting her. Descriptions of the attackers are limited, and it’s unclear if it’s the same person. Then, on Sunday evening, another sexual assault was reported at the College Ave Student Center, where a woman said a man dropped an object in her lap and “touched her in an intimate area while retrieving the item,” police said.