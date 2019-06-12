Andrew Yang to Give Iowa Family $1K a Month in ‘Trial Run’ of Universal Basic Income Plan

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign announced Tuesday that an Iowa family would be receiving $1,000 per month for a year as part of Yang’s effort to show the benefits of his proposed “Freedom Dividend” universal basic income plan. According to CBS News, Yang is spending $12,000 of his own money to give to Iowa Falls resident Kyle Christensen’s family as a “trial run” for his plan. Christensen, an IT professional who lives with his mother, claims most of the money will go to his mom’s medical bills and a trip to Florida to visit family. He’ll reportedly receive his first “Freedom Dividend” payment in July. Yang previously gave a similar stipend to a New Hampshire family to promote the plan, which he said would be funded with a 10 percent value-added tax on production of goods and services and generate billions in revenue if it were to be implemented nation-wide.