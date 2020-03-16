2020 Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely as Coronavirus Spreads

Read it at Vogue
The Met Gala—a star-studded high-fashion event that takes place in early May—has been postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Monday. According to Vogue, the May 4 event was being canceled due to new guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that called for no more large gatherings for the next two months. “In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” the Met said in an internal email. The museum closed last week after two of its employees came down with flu-like symptoms, and it will remain shuttered until April 4.