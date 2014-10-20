2nd Royal Baby Due in April

CHEAT SHEET
The British royal family will receive its latest addition in April, according to a statement from the palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their second child in April, meaning Kate is past the especially fragile first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The couple was forced to make a rushed announcement of the pregnancy early in September after Kate was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a severe form of morning sickness. Kate experienced HG with her first pregnancy, as well, but the palace statement said she is “steadily improving.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already parents to the world’s favorite baby, Prince George.