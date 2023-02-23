4 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Philippine Volcano
NO SURVIVORS
The bodies of all four people on board a small plane that crashed near the crater of an active Philippine volcano have been found by rescuers, authorities confirmed Thursday. Four people—two Australian energy consultants and two Filipino crew members—went missing in the Cessna 340 shortly after it took off on Saturday. A reason for the crash was not immediately given. Nearly 200 army troops, firefighters, and volunteers participated in the search, with the Australians’ company, Energy Development Corp., sending teams of their own, as well as helicopters and drones, to aid in the effort. The operation was inhibited by bad weather conditions, including heavy rain and wind, officials said. “The challenge for us now is how to bring down the remains of the passengers,” Carlos Baldo, the mayor of a nearby town, told a local outlet. He told the Associated Press in a text that an attempt to bring the bodies down would be made on Thursday.