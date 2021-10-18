CHEAT SHEET
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Survives 70-Foot Fall on Family Hiking Trip
A 4-year-old boy hiking with his family had a terrifying fall off a 70-foot cliff and walked away without any severe injuries, the AP reports. The boy and his parents were hiking near Princess Arch at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky when he slipped, fell, and hit “multiple ledges” on the way down. The boy’s father immediately called Wolfe County Search and Rescue, who reportedly arrived on the scene to find the boy alert and talking. “Miraculously, the child was relatively unscathed. He’s kind of scraped up and bruised but otherwise generally unhurt,” said Drew Stevens, spokesperson for the search and rescue team. The boy was taken to the hospital, said Stevens, where his evaluation checked out fine.