4-Year-Old U.K. Boy Clinches Book Deal for ‘Sensitive’ Poetry
OVERACHIEVER
A 4-year-old boy in the United Kingdom has become one of the youngest people ever to land a book deal after making waves with his “sensitive verse” about things like “baddies” and “brave feelings.” Nadim Shamma-Sourgen was discovered by the poet and writer Kate Clanchy, who posted some of the boy’s poems on social media, The Guardian reports. In one, he reflects on the fact that “everyone has to love someone.” “Flamingos loves someone / The wind loves someone / The sea loves someone … Everyone has love / Even baddies,” he writes. In another poem titled “Coming Home,” he recounts the routine of shedding his jacket and shoes at the door along with “your brave feeling / because there’s nothing to be scared of in the house” and “you don’t need your brave anymore.” Walker Books announced in a statement Wednesday that they are “thrilled” to be publishing the boy’s collection. Denise Johnstone-Burt, an executive with the publishing house, was quoted by The Guardian saying she was “astonished” by the “sensitive verse” written by someone so young. The book is slated for release next summer. Shamma-Sourgen himself said he was “happy” about the news. “When my poems are in a book, can I please have a copy?” he was quoted saying.