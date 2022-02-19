CHEAT SHEET
500-Pound Bear Dubbed ‘Hank the Tank’ Keeps Breaking Into Homes
A heavyset wild bear dubbed “Hank the Tank” has lost all fear of humans and keeps breaking into homes in the South Lake Tahoe, California area. Such continual break-ins carried out by the bear searching for food have left local authorities to consider killing the 500-pound animal. The bear is now “wanted” by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to CBS Sacramento. A spokesperson told the news outlet the bear is responsible for damage to dozens of homes and more than 150 calls. However, the idea of killing the burly beast isn’t sitting well with the bear-right organization Bear League, which remains steadfast in its push to move it to a sanctuary.