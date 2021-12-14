CHEAT SHEET
59 Killed in Haiti After Gas Tanker Explodes
A tanker loaded with gasoline exploded Monday night in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second largest city, killing 59 people. The death toll is expected to rise. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared three days of national mourning as scores of people remain hospitalized with devastating burn injuries. Cap-Haitien’s Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor put out a call for blood donations and claimed that at least 50 homes hit by the explosion will have to be demolished. As reported by CNN, Almonor said, “The city will need a lot of help to come out of this tragedy. We believe we will need more than just the central government, the situation is critical.”