7 Pit Bulls Maul 71-Year-Old Man to Death in Houston: Cops
‘VICIOUS’
A 71-year-old man was fatally mauled by a roving pack of pit bulls in a Houston neighborhood on Monday afternoon, officials said. The man had been walking to a local store when he was attacked “by several vicious dogs,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said. He had not been provoking the animals, he added. The victim was not named by the authorities, but family members identified him as Freddy Garcia. The 71-year-old was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “You drive around the back streets, there will be 20 loose dogs,” one resident of the area told Click2Houston. Four of the dogs were captured by animal control agents on Tuesday morning; the remaining three were caught several hours later, following a multi-agency hunt through a wooded area, the sheriff’s office said. It was not immediately clear if they would be euthanized. The search for any owners, who could face felony criminal charges, remains ongoing, according to the sheriff.