7-Year-Old Georgia Boy Who Died of COVID-19 Went to Church With Two Others Who Died

Read it at WSAV News
A coroner in Savannah, Georgia has shared new details about the 7-year-old Georgia boy who became the youngest victim of COVID-19 in the state this week. The boy, who had no underlying health conditions, was among several others who contracted the virus after attending an event at a Chatham County church. Two elderly people he came into contact with that day also died. Chatham County Coroner Dr. Bill Wessinger told News 3 that the boy, who was African-American, had a seizure in the shower and was rushed to the emergency room, where he later died. Doctors have observed seizures in a small number of COVID-19 patients.