‘9 to 5’ Star’s Cause of Death Is Revealed
‘WE JUST LOVED HIM’
Dabney Coleman, the star of hit movies like 9 to 5 and Tootsie, died from cardiac arrest, according to a death certificate obtained by The Blast. The actor died on May 16 at the age of 92. Coleman also suffered from underlying health issues dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) and “chronic systolic congestive heart failure,” his death certificate stated, according to the outlet. His daughter Quincy Coleman confirmed his death in statement on May 17. “My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery,” Quincy said. His 9 to 5 co-stars also paid trubute to him. “Dabney was a great actor and he became a dear friend. He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5,” Dolly Parton said. “He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will.” While Lily Tomlin shared a picture of the two on X, saying “We just loved him.”