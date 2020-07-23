CHEAT SHEET
9-Year-Old Girl Dies of Coronavirus in Florida
Florida has reported its youngest coronavirus victim yet—a 9-year-old girl, according to the Miami Herald. She is the fifth minor killed by the state’s COVID-19 surge that Gov. Ron DeSantis has called “a blip.” The others were two 11-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old. It’s not clear if the latest victim had any underlying medical conditions that could have put her more at risk. Young children are less at risk of severe illness than adults: In Florida, more than 28,000 youths have tested positive, but only 282 have been hospitalized. In total, the state has recorded 379,619 cases, and 5,345 deaths.