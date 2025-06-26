90s Heartthrob Is Seeking a Restraining Order Against His Reality Star Wife
Actor Scott Wolf’s divorce just went full thriller in a real-life storyline that could have featured in one of his own dramas. The former Party of Five heartthrob, 57, was forced to ask a judge in a Utah courthouse Tuesday for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, former Real World star Kelley, according to TMZ. Wolf’s sealed filing reportedly includes a declaration from his brother, Michael. The couple—who have been married 20 years and have three kids—announced their split only weeks ago, and things have quickly turned sour. Utah police cuffed actor-turned-life coach Kelley, 48, on June 13 and took her to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, a moment she posted to Instagram before deleting. Kelley’s camp told Us Weekly the new legal measure is “cruel,” “incorrect,” and “sad for the kids,” but the public won’t find out what it’s all about for now as details of the alleged threat currently remain under wraps.