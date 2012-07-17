A Hint for Romney

There was a good impulse here:

Mitt Romney held up the waiters and waitresses serving donors at a fundraising event Monday night as examples of people who aren't doing well under President Obama.

Addressing 300 contributors at a Jackson, Miss., fundraiser who paid $2,500, $10,000 or $50,000 to hear him speak, Romney acknowledged that the people in the room were well-off compared to many Americans. It was the middle class that had been let down by Obama, Romney said, and he pointed to the wait staff serving finger foods as an example.

But one suggestion: when drawing attention to the challenges facing lower-income Americans, think carefully about the pronouns you use. This isn't good:

"The waiters and waitresses that come in and out of this room and offer us refreshments, they're not having a good year."

Try to remember: we're all "us."