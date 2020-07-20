We’ve Reached the Pasta Bolognese Phase of 2020

There is pasta sauce—and then there is Bolognese.

The vegetable, meat and tomato sauce is so essential to Italian cooking that the Bologna delegation to the Italian Academy of Cuisine established an official recipe for the dish in 1982.

“For me it’s incredibly comforting,” says James Beard Award-winning chef Karen Akunowicz, of Boston’s Fox & the Knife, which is known for its version of the sauce. “I lived in Emilia-Romagna for a year [and] trained as a cook and a pasta maker.”