ABC Contributor Slams Diddy Verdict as ‘Slap in the Face’

A criminal defense attorney slammed Diddy’s partial acquittal on Wednesday as a “slap in the face,” warning that the trial’s verdict could have grave implications on more alleged victims.

“This is going to deter victims from coming forward and telling their story,” said ABC News legal contributor Bernarda Villalona after the verdict was announced earlier.

Combs, 55, was found guilty on two charges for transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of the most serious charges made against him, sex trafficking and racketeering.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, right, founder of hip-hop label Bad Boy Records, was accused by his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, left, of forcing her to participate in “freak-offs,” using violence and coercion to do so. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Villalona applauded alleged victims who testified in the trial for “telling their story and being the voice for the voiceless.” She speculated that there could be more people who are unwilling to come forward—especially after the day’s events.

Combs faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Villalona added, “I’m sure that the prosecution right now is very upset with this verdict. They definitely put a lot of time into this prosecution, into this investigation, and they also did a lot of comforting of trying to give strength to these women, to Jane and to Cassie, to come forward.”

Due to Combs’ standing as a powerful music magnate, Villalona said the case was far from being a “regular domestic violence case or just any type of abuse case.”

“Just think of how scared they were to come forward to tell their story,” said Villalona, referring to testimonies from Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, 38, and an ex-girlfriend anonymously known as “Jane.”