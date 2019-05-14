ABC Sticks by Constance Wu After ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Twitter Scandal

ABC is sticking by Constance Wu, one of the lead actors on the series Fresh Off the Boat, days after Wu appeared to trash the network on social media, People reports Tuesday. “I’m going to choose to believe Constance’s most recent communication about the show that she is happy to return,” said Karey Burke, ABC’s entertainment president. “The cast and crew is happy to have her back and we’re thrilled to keep her on the show.” On Friday, Wu surprised fans when she appeared to react negatively to the news that Fresh Off the Boat was going to be renewed for a sixth season. “So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” she wrote on Twitter. “Ugh. Fuck.” After her comments about the show, which gave Wu her first big break in Hollywood, sparked backlash online, the actress backtracked. “Plz know, I’m so grateful for FOTB renewal,” she tweeted. “I love the cast & crew. I’m proud to be a part of it.” The following day, she tweeted a longer statement: “I was temporarily upset yesterday not because I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” she wrote, adding that “FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy.”