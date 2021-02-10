Minnesota Clinic Shooting Suspect Allegedly Threatened ‘Revenge’ on Doctors in 2018
REPEAT OFFENDER
The man accused of opening fire in a Buffalo, Minnesota, health clinic on Tuesday threatened doctors in 2018 as well, according to local police. Gregory Ulrich allegedly called his doctor three separate times in 2018, describing “shooting, blowing things up, and practicing different scenarios of how to get revenge.” He made the threats against four different Allina Health locations, the same company that operated the clinic where he was arrested Tuesday. The 2018 charges of trespassing—Allina Health filed restraining orders against Ulrich—were dropped because Ulrich was deemed not to be mentally competent. The alleged shooter’s brother Richard described him as an opioid addict who had become hooked on painkillers following back surgery two years ago.