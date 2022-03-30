CHEAT SHEET
Accused Sex Cult Dad Claimed He Was ‘Related to Al Capone,’ Witness Says
A woman accused sex cult leader Larry Ray allegedly called his “wife” testified this week that the 62-year-old made an outlandish claim in an attempt to ensure her silence: that he was related to legendary crime boss Al Capone. “Larry mentioned many times that he was related to Al Capone,” Felicia Rosario, 39, testified at Ray’s sex-crimes trial. Rosario was the third alleged victim to testify against Ray, whom prosecutors say ran a sex cult for nearly a decade under the guise of “therapy sessions.” While Rosario did not go to Sarah Lawrence, where prosecutors say the twisted project began, she told jurors this week that she was brought into the cult by her younger brother, who also testified for the prosecution.