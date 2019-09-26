Acting Spy Chief Joseph Maguire to Face Grilling Over Whistleblower Complaint

Less than two months after taking the reins as the top official within the nation’s intelligence community, Joseph Maguire on Thursday will face the grilling of his short career in a congressional hearing expected to serve as the opening salvo of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, is set to testify in an open hearing before the House Intelligence Committee regarding a potentially explosive whistleblower complaint that reportedly centers on Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating former vice president and current Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.

Maguire, who served as director of the National Counterterrorism Center before his surprise elevation to the acting DNI position, will also likely face questions about his own refusal to hand that complaint over to Congress, on the spurious grounds that the subject of the complaint—President Trump himself—is not a member of the intelligence community.

Maguire’s refusal to hand over the whistleblower’s report to the Senate and House intelligence committees, in contravention of the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act, forced a potential showdown between the Trump administration and Congress, and helped accelerate the flood of Democrats calling for the beginning of formal impeachment proceedings against the president. Biden himself on Tuesday said that refusal to share the complaint amounted to grounds for impeachment.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who on Wednesday said a readout of Trump’s conversation with Zelensky reflected “a classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader,” has publicly condemned Maguire’s reticence to share the complaint as evidence of a “pervasive” cover-up. Schiff has denied that there are any legal hindrances to sharing the complaint with his committee, despite Maguire’s insistence.

“I don’t think this is a problem of the law,” Schiff told reporters after a closed-door briefing with the committee last week. “The problem lies elsewhere. And we’re determined to do everything we can to determine what this urgent concern is, [and] to make sure that the national security is protected and to make sure that this whistleblower is protected.”

Maguire, caught between Department of Justice officials who directed him not to release the complaint and Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who determined that the complaint “relates to one of the most significant and important of the Director of National Intelligence's responsibilities to the American people,” released a public statement on Tuesday saying that he hoped to come to a solution.

“I want to make clear that I have upheld my responsibility to follow the law every step of the way,” Maguire said. “I am committed to protecting whistleblowers and ensuring every complaint is handled appropriately.”

The Office of Legal Counsel issued a formal explanation on Wednesday arguing that the complaint didn’t satisfy the criteria for an “urgent concern,” thereby bypassing the legal stipulation that it be shared with Congress. But hours after that argument was released, the Washington Post reported that the acting director had threatened to resign if he was not allowed to freely testify before Congress unhindered—a report that Maguire has denied.

“At no time have I considered resigning my position since assuming this role on Aug. 16, 2019,” Maguire said in a statement following the Post’s report. “I have never quit anything in my life, and I am not going to start now.”

Maguire reportedly told White House officials that unless the president intended to assert executive privilege, he would speak with lawmakers to defend his actions.