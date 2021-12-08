Active-Duty Soldier Hit With Vehicular Homicide Charge After One Killed in Georgia Hit-and-Run

Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
A soldier stationed at Forth Stewart has been taken into custody and charged in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed one pedestrian and critically injured another Sunday evening in Savannah, Georgia. Duane Rico Hall has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide after his car was spotted at Fort Stewart with damage consistent with hitting pedestrians, local media reported. Lt. Sgt. 1st Class David Laff confirmed that Hall’s Dodge Charger Hellcat was involved in the accident after the soldier tried to flee a traffic stop. No information was immediately available on the victims.