Actor Anthony Rapp Sues Kevin Spacey for Alleged Sexual Assault
ALLEGATIONS
Almost three years after he first accused Kevin Spacey of inviting him to his apartment for a party before placing him on his bed and lying on top of him in a sexual advance, Star Trek: Discovery’s Anthony Rapp is taking the actor to court, Deadline reports. A lawsuit filed Wednesday by Rapp and an anonymous plaintiff dubbed “C.D.” states that Spacey abused both men when they were 14 years old. “C.D.” allegedly had both anal and oral intercourse with Spacey, who the suit says attempted to penetrate him despite multiple protestations. Spacey’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Both men are asking for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
“Kevin Spacey sexually abused Mr. Rapp and another gentleman, who needs to remain anonymous, when they were 14 years old,” the plaintiffs’ lawyer Peter Saghir told Deadline. “Spacey’s conduct was not only improper and abusive, but it was a crime... This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you may be you are not above the law.”