Laverne Cox and Friend Targeted in Transphobic Attack in Los Angeles

Actress Laverne Cox said she is “definitely in shock” but alright after her and a friend were accosted and attacked, she said Saturday. Cox told viewers of her Instagram Live stream that she was in Los Angeles’s Griffith Park when a man asked her “guy or girl,” according to USA Today. Cox, who is trans, said she thought the man was “looking for trouble.” After Cox’s friend told the man to “[expletive] off,” the man started hitting Cox’s friend, according to USA Today. The man fled before Cox could call police, she said. “I've been trans my whole life, I’ve been harassed and bullied my whole life. None of this is new, but it's still just kind of like ... why do you need to be aggressive?” Cox told USA Today.