AG Lynch Won’t Answer Hillary Email Questions

Attorney General Loretta Lynch declined to answer specific questions at a House hearing Tuesday about the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s exclusive use of a private email server while she was secretary of State. Lynch repeatedly said it would be “inappropriate for me to comment further on the underlying facts of the investigation or the legal basis for the team’s recommendation.” She also referred Republicans’ questions on the investigation to FBI Director James Comey, who testified for hours last week and answered specific questions about the probe.