Aid Groups: UN Failing Syrians

The UN Security Council has failed to implement resolutions to protect civilians in Syria, according to a new report from a group of charities released Thursday. The Failing Syria report, authored by 21 humanitarian agencies including Save the Children and Oxfam, found 2014 to be the deadliest for civilians since the conflict first erupted in 2011, with at least 76,000 Syrians reportedly killed. The number of people residing in areas that are difficult for aid agencies to reach has almost doubled to 4.8 million at the beginning of 2015, from 2.5 million in 2013. Meanwhile, an estimated 5.6 million children are in need of aid, an increase of 31 percent since 2013. The report faults the Security Council for not following up on three resolutions passed last year that called for an end to civilian attacks, UN access to Syria, as well as an increase of aid.
