Ailing Trump, 79, Insists He Feels 29

Cankle-stricken Donald Trump has a remarkably generous view of his own age.
The 79-year-old president claimed Wednesday that he feels like he did in his twenties, despite ailing from multiple age-related health issues.
“How do you feel now as you approach 80,” Trump was asked by NBC’s Tom Llamas, 46, during an interview on Wednesday.
“I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago,” the president replied, suggesting that time hadn’t touched him since he was 29. “It’s crazy.”
Trump added, “Now, there’ll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer. But that time hasn’t come, you know.”
The president, who has struggled to stay awake at various official events, revisited his bragging about taking three Montreal Cognitive Assessments, a test designed to screen for early dementia or mild cognitive impairment.
“I take cognitive physicals,” he said, pointing at his head, “so I do a cognitive mind test, okay, and a lot of people wouldn’t be able to do very well. Not easy. You know, you get to those last questions.”
He added, “I’ve aced—I’ve done three of them. No other president has agreed to do them. I do them because I have no problem with it because I’m one hundred percent.”
Llamas asked Trump about his aspirin use, which he has blamed for the frequent bruises on his hands. The president revealed last month that he takes a higher dose than his doctor recommends.
“You know I’ve taken aspirin for 30 years, and I don’t want to change it,” Trump said. “They say, ‘Take the smaller one,’ I say, ‘Well, I want that blood to be nice and thin running through my heart.’”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.