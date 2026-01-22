Trump’s New Bruise Excuse Raises Fresh Questions

A new bruise on President Donald Trump’s left hand has raised fresh questions about his health.

Trump, 79, has frequently been spotted with a bruise on his right hand during his second term, which the White House has attributed to the president shaking people’s hands. However, cameras captured a bruise on his other hand Thursday while in Davos, Switzerland, that the White House says was caused by a minor mishap.

A bruise can be seen on the back of President Donald Trump's left hand during a signing ceremony for the “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum on Thursday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast in a statement.

Images from the beginning of the Board of Peace event show that Trump’s hand was not yet bruised.

An official at the White House claimed to the Beast that Trump’s daily aspirin intake makes him especially susceptible to bruising.

It has mostly been President Donald Trump’s right hand that has been bruised since he returned to the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It is unclear what caused Trump to hit his hand on the table’s corner, and the White House declined to say if there were other factors that may have contributed.

Trump’s cognitive ability has been under close scrutiny after he rambled incoherently in back-to-back public appearances this week.

He gave a marathon White House news conference on Tuesday, during which he said he considered renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of Trump,” and reminisced on his mother telling him as a child that he could be an MLB player.

The soon-to-be octogenarian, who earlier this week proclaimed himself a “hunter” out for revenge against opponents, then stunned world leaders the following morning in a rambling, low-energy address to the World Economic Forum, during which he mistakenly referred to Greenland as Iceland four times.

President Donald Trump appeared out of it at times during his first day in Davos. LAURENT GILLIERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s latest bruise has only fueled more speculation about his health.

The Democratic Party’s official BlueSky account posted a photo of the fresh bruise and wrote, “Wtf is going on with him.”