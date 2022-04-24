CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Air Force Officer Found Guilty of Sex Crime in Court Martial
FAULTY OFFICER
Read it at CNN
A two-star Air Force general was convicted on Saturday for a 2018 encounter in which he cornered a women in her car and forcibly kissed her. Major Gen. William T. Cooley was found guilty of one count of abusive sexual contact, making him the first general officer in the Air Force’s 75-year history to be court-martialed and convicted. He now faces up to seven years in prison. “It is very hard to be a survivor in a criminal case,” said attorney for the victim Ryan Guilds, who called the outcome “fair.” “That is one of the many reasons you see so few of these cases go to court-martial.”