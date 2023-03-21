Al Franken Is Not Surprised Trump’s Downfall Was a Porn Star

Al Franken said Monday that he wasn’t expecting for his guest hosting duties on The Daily Show to coincide with the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump—but he had just one word to express his feelings on the subject: “Finally!”

“Who would’ve ever thought that Donald Trump would be brought down a porn star?” Franken asked viewers on Monday night, before answering his own question: “All of us, right? It was pretty predictable.”

The way Franken sees it, it was practically inevitable. “Donald Trump paid Stormy Daniels to keep this story quiet, and here we are still talking about it seven years later. So that would be another failed Trump business venture.”

But Trump’s biggest mistake (in a very, very long line of them) just might be encouraging his ever-shrinking fan base to get out there and fight for him.

At the moment, word is that his fans are planning to head to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Golf Club to form “a so-called ‘Patriot Moat’

Franken, for his part, said he didn’t understand that situation at all—especially the identity of Trump’s super-fans who can travel cross-country to defend him at the drop of a hat.

“Who are these people who can just leave whatever they’re doing to go physically protect Donald Trump? ‘Ah, nurse. You’ll have to find someone else to finish the brain surgery. The president has summoned me to Mar-a-Lago to be a human moat for him.’”