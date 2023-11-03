Al Pacino Will Pay Girlfriend $30K a MONTH in Child Support

CHEAT SHEET
    Al Pacino will pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah a lump sum of $110,000, plus $30,000 a month in child support and a yearly $15,000 contribution for education, according to Page Six, which says it obtained documents outlining the agreement. Pacino, 83, became a father for the fourth time in August when Alfallah, 29, gave birth to a boy, Roman. Alfallah, who was previously linked to Mick Jagger, will have primary physical custody of the tot, and she and Pacino will share legal custody.

