Al Pacino Will Pay Girlfriend $30K a MONTH in Child Support

Al Pacino will pay his girlfriend Noor Alfallah a lump sum of $110,000, plus $30,000 a month in child support and a yearly $15,000 contribution for education, according to Page Six, which says it obtained documents outlining the agreement. Pacino, 83, became a father for the fourth time in August when Alfallah, 29, gave birth to a boy, Roman. Alfallah, who was previously linked to Mick Jagger, will have primary physical custody of the tot, and she and Pacino will share legal custody.