Kevin McCarthy: Alabama Abortion Ban ‘Goes Further Than I Believe’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters Thursday that the recently passed Alabama abortion ban “goes further than I believe.” The top Republican in the House said that, though he remains pro-life, he takes issue with Alabama’s ban for not including exceptions for cases of rape and incest. “I defend my pro-life position for my whole political career,” McCarthy said. “But in my whole political career, I also believed in rape, incest or life of the mother. There was exceptions... That’s exactly what Republicans have voted on in this House, that’s what our platform says.” McCarthy isn't the only Republican who has pushed back on what is now considered the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Under the measure, which outlaws abortion through all stages of pregnancy, doctors could face up to 99 years in prison for performing an abortion. Many Republicans in Washington have also pointed to the lack of exemptions for cases of rape or incest as going too far, and some fear the law will be the launching pad for overturning Roe v. Wade. “[The author’s] point was to try to get it to the court,” McCarthy said. “The individual tried to make it to an extreme position to try to make a debate inside the court.”