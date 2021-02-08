Alabama Hubby Gets 16 Years in Slaying of Camgirl Wife Kitty Kat West
BODY OF EVIDENCE
An Alabama judge on Monday sentenced a security guard to 16 years in prison for killing his wife, a camgirl who ran an adult website under the stage name Kitty Kat West. Jeff West, 49, was convicted of reckless manslaughter for cracking his wife, Kat, over the head with a liquor bottle, allegedly because he objected to her drinking and how much time she spent promoting her site. According to AL.com, prosecutors said he staged the crime scene to make the 2018 death appear like a car crash and later claimed Kat fell and hit her head. The couple’s teenage daughter and the victim’s mother both testified for the defense in asking the judge for leniency. But the judge wasn’t having it, saying, “Our laws are designed to punish people not for who they are but for what they’ve done.”