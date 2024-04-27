Alabama Librarians Could Face Jail Under New Book Ban Bill

Alabama librarians are speaking out about a bill that could put them in jail for up to a year if they don’t remove books considered obscene by some within seven days. AL.com reports that the state House has passed the legislation—which is backed by Moms for Liberty—and it’s headed to the Senate. “The writing on the wall couldn’t be clearer regarding the chilling effect this law would have on statewide employment, public library and school funding, public education outcomes, quality of life, First Amendment rights, and countless other metrics,” Alyx Kim-Yohn, circulation manager at Huntsville-Madison Public Library, told the site. “As far as I’m concerned, the only good version of HB385 is a dead one.” Gadsden Public Library director Craig Scott called the bill “government overreach” and said it robs parents of their rights, and would have a chilling effect on free speech by potentially incarcerating librarians because particular books are available, including even the Bible.” Under the proposed law, librarians would have a week to remove a book that any member of the public objects to—and if convicted of three violations, they could face three months to a year in prison and a fine.
