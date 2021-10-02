‘Aladdin’ Musical Cancels Two Weeks of Shows After More Breakthrough Infections

CHEAT SHEET
The Aladdin Broadway musical has canceled its shows for nearly two weeks after yet again detecting breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the company. Disney axed Wednesday night’s performance after just one raucous night of reopening for the same reason, though the show did go on Thursday. Disney Theatrical Productions said in a statement that the show’s next planned performance would be Oct. 12: “Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with last night’s performance of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company today.” Ticketholders will receive refunds. Both the audience and performers are required to be vaccinated.