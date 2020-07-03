Alan Dershowitz Declares the Case Against Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Far From Over,’ Tears Into Epstein Accusers
Just a day after Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI, attorney Alan Dershowitz penned an impassioned defense of the British socialite that seemed to suggest he’s rooting for her. Noting in an op-ed for The Spectator that he and his wife had met Maxwell several times—always in the presence of “prominent people”—Dershowitz wrote, “We never saw her do anything inappropriate. We knew her only as Jeffrey Epstein’s thirty-something girlfriend... Now she stands accused of serious crimes allegedly committed a quarter of a century ago. Like every other arrested person, she must be presumed innocent.” He went on to suggest Maxwell is already widely presumed guilty due to a Netflix docuseries released earlier this year, long after the disturbing accusations against Maxwell had already been made public.
Several of Epstein’s accusers have alleged that Maxwell was the one who recruited them and groomed them to be sexually abused by the financier and pedophile. She has also been accused of partaking in some of the sexual abuse along with Epstein. But Dershowitz claims two of the women featured in the docuseries who leveled accusations against Maxwell—and incidentally also accused Dershowitz of involvement in Epstein’s underage sex ring, a claim which he has denied—have been making “dubious accusations” and should not be trusted. “So everyone should keep an open mind about Maxwell as they should about others who have been accused by Epstein’s alleged victims,” Dershowitz wrote. “The case against Ghislaine Maxwell is far from over.”