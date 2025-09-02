Alex Jones Dumps Infowars Host for Being Too ‘Anti-Trump’

MAGA conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has dumped far-right protege Owen Shroyer from his Infowars media empire, brutally claiming he was “too anti-Trump.”

The right-wing broadcaster admitted he walked out mid-show last Thursday after recurring clashes with Jones.

Shroyer, the now-former host of The War Room, spent 60 days in jail in 2023 for helping to stoke the Jan. 6 riots, and was seen as one of the most powerful rising names in MAGA-land.

Owen Shroyer discusses his fall out with Alex Jones. screen grab

“Alex was disrupting the show,” Shroyer, 39, said on Rumble on Monday. “It just didn’t go well. I reached my point of no return, so I walked out of the studio. I felt powerless in that moment, the only power I had was to walk off. It was a little upsetting. [Alex] went on and said I had a family emergency, there was no family emergency.”

Shroyer said he wanted to announce his departure from Infowars, so he could “finish positively” and directly address his audience about the decision.

“He didn’t express any interest in that,” Shroyer said of Jones. “He told me that he didn’t need me and good luck... I will not be on Infowars. I don’t know if ever again. I was left with no choice. This is not how I wanted it to be. I did not want it to go this way. I tried everything so it wouldn’t go this way.”

The host also revealed personal criticism Jones had towards him, including questioning his loyalty to Donald Trump.

“Alex is not easy to work for, and that’s fine, that’s OK,“ Shroyer said. “He says I’m too negative, I’m a pessimist, whatever, I’m too anti-Trump. I said, ‘OK, I’ll just take some time off, I’ll just disappear.’ If Alex thinks I’m too negative, then maybe he’s right.”

Infowars host Alex Jones has just lost a protege. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Shroyer said he a break and came back “more positive” but the problems with Jones soon flared up again.

“The same issues I had started up immediately as soon as I came back... imagine someone staring over your back 24/7. Every single day that I came back, it was either a guest I was told I had on at the last minute or him coming into the studio, he wants me to cover this or cover that or I have to host his show for him because he’s not in. There’s nothing consistent for me, I couldn’t do what I wanted to do.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Alex Jones for comment.

Shroyer was sentenced to two months in jail for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which prosecutors stated he “helped create.”

While the broadcaster said he did not need to set foot inside the Capitol like many of his followers had, prosecutors said Shroyer had spread election disinformation and “thinly veiled calls to violence” on Infowars.

Owen Shroyer is removed from a public impeachment inquiry hearing with the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pool/Getty Images

In a court filing, prosecutors wrote, “Shroyer helped create January 6.”

Last week, Shroyer was one of the first people to discover that the Minneapolis church shooter was transgender, comparing the resulting media coverage of the detail to “hitting back-to-back grand slams.”