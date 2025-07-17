Alex Jones Blasts Trump’s Cult Leader-Like Behavior

Infowars host Alex Jones can’t seem to make up his mind on whether or not President Donald Trump is leading a cult. But if the shoe fits, he doesn’t want any part in it.

Jones called out the president’s “destructive” behavior to his MAGA base over his “flip-flop” stance on the Epstein files Wednesday, saying that “Trump is not a cult yet, but behavior like this starts going down that road.”

Alex Jones insists that Trump isn't running a cult, while simultaneously saying that he doesn't want any part of it. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

“When somebody starts saying ‘don’t question things or you can’t be in our club,’ yeah, that’s a cult, and I’m not a cult joiner, never have been,” Jones said. “You know, my operation’s not a cult, my crew’s not a cult.”

The far-right conspiracy theorist went on to remark that over the past few days, Trump has been saying that “you people that bring this up don’t even deserve to be involved in this movement.”

“You are excommunicata. You are henceforth ex cathedra from the mouth of the God King. You are expelled from the Church of the Holy Golden Toad, Donald John Trump,” he continued.

“If I’m being excommunicated, let me be clear: I was never in your church to be excommunicated,” Jones said. “So you can’t excommunicate me because I was never in your church, I was never in a cult.”

Ghislaine Maxwell (far right) was convicted of sex trafficking for Epstein (second from right) in 2022. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Jones later insisted that he never claimed MAGA was a cult, just that “a lot of people want it to be a cult,” while also repeatedly denying being part of “the cult” throughout much of Wednesday’s broadcast.

“Never was in the cult. Not saying it’s a cult, but this is starting to become cult-like language,” he said.

Trump has been in hot water recently with his loyal MAGA followers after the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a joint memo stating that there was no Epstein client list.

Since the memo dropped, Trump has tried shutting down any talk of Epstein, telling a reporter during his Cabinet meeting last week: “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years.”

Trump went off on a reporter who asked him about the Epstein files during a Cabinet meeting. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president also called out his “PAST supporters” on Truth Social Wednesday for buying “into this ‘bull----,’ hook, line, and sinker” about the Epstein files.

Jones claimed that if Trump “continues down this line” of telling his MAGA base that “you either agree with everything I do and don’t question things, or you’re not in our club, I don’t want you,” then “that kind of sounds like a thoroughbred cult to me.”

“Stop beating up your constituents about the 180 and elaborate on it, instead of ‘if you talk about this I’m going to excommunicate you,’” he said. ”You’re not the pope, bro."

“I mean you’re not speaking from the throne excathadra. And plus I’m not a Catholic,” Jones quipped.

Trump has not made a clear stance on whether or not the alleged Epstein files will be released. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“I have my morals, I have my issues. I will not be gaslit, but I am very saddened,” he added. “So this isn’t a divorce because I was never married to Trump, and this is not an excommunication because I was never in the Church of Trump.”

The far-right pundit also went berserk on Trump on X Tuesday, calling out his handling of the Epstein files as “the biggest trainwreck” he’s ever seen.

HUGE NIGHTMARE DEVELOPMENT: Trump doubles down on Epstein cover-up after saying he supported a new DOJ investigation earlier today..



Why is 47 making the worst moves of his tenure in the last 9 years?



This is beyond fu@ked up!! pic.twitter.com/RWc6zB9B1N — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 16, 2025

“Contradiction after contradiction, flip-flopping after flip-flopping, 180s on 180s on 180s,” he said.