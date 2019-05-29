Uncle Charged With Murder in Case of Missing 5-Year-old Utah Girl

A 21-year-old Utah man was charged with aggravated murder Wednesday in the case of his missing 5-year-old niece, ABC News reports. Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen announced in a news conference that Alex Whipple, the uncle of Elizabeth Jessica Shelley, has been charged with “aggravated murder, child kidnapping and desecration of a body.” Shelley was last seen on May 25, and Whipple was taken into police custody on Saturday. Jensen said investigators found blood that matched Shelley’s on Whipple’s watch and sweatshirt. A bloody knife, which police believe was taken from a set at Shelley’s home, was also located. In addition, a PVC pipe with Whipple’s partial palm print was found by investigators. It is not clear when Whipple is due in court, and police say the motive is still unknown.