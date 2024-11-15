All of Trump’s Cabinet Picks Have These Things in Common

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon and Stitcher .

If The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie were shocked by Donald Trump’s landslide election win, nothing could prepare them for what was to come: Trump’s Cabinet picks.

As the hosts listed off some of the most bizarre picks–Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz–Moodie found some common themes within the group.

“It is evident to me that one of the goals of white delusion, white supremacy is to shove in people’s faces that you don’t need to be qualified,” Moodie said. “You don’t need to be smart. You don’t even need to have been an active lawyer for a bunch of years in a credible firm or credible space. All you have to do to ascend to power is to be white, is to be cis, is to be associated with Donald Trump and love him and have tap dance for him over the past nine years. And that is a shoe-in for any position.”

Then, Melissa del Bosque, investigations editor at Lighthouse Reports and co-founder of an independent newsletter called The Border Chronicle , joins the show to focus on the man Trump has tapped to be his “border czar,” Tom Homan, and his questionable former connections that could have implications for the future of America.

Plus! Freelance journalist Noah Hurowitz talks about his latest piece for The Intercept, “ Lawmakers Reject Bill That Would Let Trump Destroy Nonprofits ,” and explains the bill in question: the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act.