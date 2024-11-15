The New Abnormal

All of Trump’s Cabinet Picks Have These Things in Common

THE NEW ABNORMAL

The way to advance in Trumpworld clearly isn’t competence or qualifications, The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy argue.

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast
Opinion
Trump's White House Cabinet Picks
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

If The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie were shocked by Donald Trump’s landslide election win, nothing could prepare them for what was to come: Trump’s Cabinet picks.

As the hosts listed off some of the most bizarre picks–Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz–Moodie found some common themes within the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is evident to me that one of the goals of white delusion, white supremacy is to shove in people’s faces that you don’t need to be qualified,” Moodie said. “You don’t need to be smart. You don’t even need to have been an active lawyer for a bunch of years in a credible firm or credible space. All you have to do to ascend to power is to be white, is to be cis, is to be associated with Donald Trump and love him and have tap dance for him over the past nine years. And that is a shoe-in for any position.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Then, Melissa del Bosque, investigations editor at Lighthouse Reports and co-founder of an independent newsletter called The Border Chronicle, joins the show to focus on the man Trump has tapped to be his “border czar,” Tom Homan, and his questionable former connections that could have implications for the future of America.

Trump Isn’t Going to Help Make the Cost of Eggs Any CheaperTHE NEW ABNORMAL
The Daily Beast
A photo illustration of Donald Trump as an egg yolk.

Plus! Freelance journalist Noah Hurowitz talks about his latest piece for The Intercept, “Lawmakers Reject Bill That Would Let Trump Destroy Nonprofits,” and explains the bill in question: the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsLindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG
David Gardner
politicsTulsi Gabbard’s Ties to ‘Cult’ Could Cost Her Intel Job
Emell Derra Adolphus
scoutedGet Ready for Winter With These Down Jackets—40% Off Today
Scouted Staff
politicsUnderage Sex and Drugs Probe, Naked Photos and Secret ‘Son’: The Complete Guide to Matt Gaetz’s Scandals
Josh Fiallo
politicsSenate GOP Wary of Trump’s Trojan Horse for Cabinet Picks
Mini Racker