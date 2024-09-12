Fashionsubvertical orientation badge

All the Wackiest and Wildest Looks From This Year’s MTV VMAs

The stars showed up to slay at this year’s MTV VMAs.

Jazelle Zanaughtti at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

From the Pink Power Ranger to vintage Bob Mackie, the stars of today took cues from icons of the past in many looks that walked the MTV Video Music Awards.

Pop culture references tore up the black carpet. Sabrina Carpenter wore a strapless, vintage Bob Mackie gown that Madonna originally wore to the 1991 Oscars, while GloRilla paid homage to Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez and Halsey wore a scarlet leopard gown designed by Gianni Versace for Elizabeth Hurley in 1996. Lil Nas X, meanwhile, was clearly referencing the Power Rangers in his pink look, while Taylor Swift appeared to be referencing Cher Horowitz’s iconic yellow plaid from Clueless.

    Trends also appeared to lean on the goth side, thanks to inspired looks by Chappell Roan and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. Megan would later take to the stage dressed in a recreation of Britney Spears’ legendary 2001 VMAs performance look.

    And while some went for classic, other just went for the more casual approach, choosing less over more. Some went wacky– and some certainly some went wild.

    A shirtless Lenny Kravitz.

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

    Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan.

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

    Thai rapper and singer Lisa from South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

    Angela Weiss/Getty Images

    Cyndi Lauper.

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

    Chanel West Coast.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    Brazilian singer Anitta.

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

    Taylor Swift.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    Insane Clown Posse.

    Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

    Thalia.

    Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

    Lil Nas X.

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

    Reality TV stars Plasma and Amanda Tori Meating.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    Halsey.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    Sean Bankhead.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    Addison Rae.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    Sabrina Carpenter.

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

    Jazelle Zanaughtti.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

    GloRilla.

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

    Paris Hilton.

    Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

    Megan Thee Stallion.

    Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Image

    Adizia Benson.

    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

