All the Wackiest and Wildest Looks From This Year’s MTV VMAs

From the Pink Power Ranger to vintage Bob Mackie, the stars of today took cues from icons of the past in many looks that walked the MTV Video Music Awards.

Pop culture references tore up the black carpet. Sabrina Carpenter wore a strapless, vintage Bob Mackie gown that Madonna originally wore to the 1991 Oscars, while GloRilla paid homage to Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez and Halsey wore a scarlet leopard gown designed by Gianni Versace for Elizabeth Hurley in 1996. Lil Nas X, meanwhile, was clearly referencing the Power Rangers in his pink look, while Taylor Swift appeared to be referencing Cher Horowitz’s iconic yellow plaid from Clueless.

Trends also appeared to lean on the goth side, thanks to inspired looks by Chappell Roan and Megan Thee Stallion, among others. Megan would later take to the stage dressed in a recreation of Britney Spears’ legendary 2001 VMAs performance look.

And while some went for classic, other just went for the more casual approach, choosing less over more. Some went wacky– and some certainly some went wild.